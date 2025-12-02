SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Up 7.2% – Here’s Why

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.3750. Approximately 324,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,138,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

SKYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $812.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology had a net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 229,029 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $2,391,062.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,360,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,844,684.88. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 60,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,058,424.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 327,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,922.80. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,165,835 shares of company stock valued at $15,788,220 in the last ninety days. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 56.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 814.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

