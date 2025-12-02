Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 995% from the previous session’s volume of 1,560 shares.The stock last traded at $9.59 and had previously closed at $9.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Portugues to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Comercial Portugues
Banco Comercial Portugues Price Performance
Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile
Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Comercial Portugues
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Here’s Who Wins If Trump’s 50-Year Mortgages Come to Market
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- NVIDIA’s $2B Power Play: Securing the Future of Chip Design
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Insiders Swarm Vertical Aerospace Stock Ahead of Make-or-Break Reveal
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.