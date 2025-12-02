Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 995% from the previous session’s volume of 1,560 shares.The stock last traded at $9.59 and had previously closed at $9.43.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Portugues to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

