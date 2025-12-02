Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.15 and last traded at $71.9720. 401,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,425,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMND. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lemonade from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 18,930 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $1,377,536.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,893.59. The trade was a 18.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adina Eckstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,610.74. This represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,716 shares of company stock worth $5,194,624. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,279,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,122,000 after purchasing an additional 57,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lemonade by 30.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,506,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,685,000 after purchasing an additional 825,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,871,000 after buying an additional 60,853 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH raised its stake in Lemonade by 69.3% during the third quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,254,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,145,000 after acquiring an additional 513,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 993,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 217,913 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

