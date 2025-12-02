TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading 15.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 669,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 146,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$63.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

