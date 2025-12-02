Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 665,795 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 363,456 shares.The stock last traded at $142.3770 and had previously closed at $142.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average is $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 96,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,785.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 41,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

