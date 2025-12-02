Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Up 16% – Still a Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $20.04. 13,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 30,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Falcon’s Beyond Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Falcon’s Beyond Global from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon’s Beyond Global presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.88 and a beta of -2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 10.57%.The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBYD. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 434.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 357,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.