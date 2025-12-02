Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.5565. Ocado Group shares last traded at $4.5565, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

Ocado Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

