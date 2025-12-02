Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 158,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 662,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

KDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Northland Capmk upgraded Kodiak AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Kodiak AI during the third quarter worth $830,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak AI during the third quarter worth approximately $3,924,000. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI in the third quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering.

