Manulife Financial (MFC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC):

11/24/2025 – Manulife Financial had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Manulife Financial was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating.

11/14/2025 – Manulife Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

11/14/2025 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Manulife Financial is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Manulife Financial had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Manulife Financial was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

