Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TripAdvisor (TRIP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP):

11/25/2025 – TripAdvisor had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – TripAdvisor had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – TripAdvisor was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – TripAdvisor was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

11/13/2025 – TripAdvisor was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/10/2025 – TripAdvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – TripAdvisor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2025 – TripAdvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2025 – TripAdvisor was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2025 – TripAdvisor had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/19/2025 – TripAdvisor was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/11/2025 – TripAdvisor was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – TripAdvisor had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $218,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,756.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

