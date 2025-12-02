Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.4550, with a volume of 39040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSBR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander Brasil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. This is a boost from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 553.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

