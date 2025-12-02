Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 20.3% – Here’s What Happened

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. 236,462 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 115,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36.

About Trifecta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.