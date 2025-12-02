Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Up 18.2% – Still a Buy?

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) was up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.00 and last traded at C$39.92. Approximately 606,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 206,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LB. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$33.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$30.71.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.01. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 61.64%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

