Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.60 and last traded at $37.9350. 113,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,691,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DK shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Delek US from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Get Delek US alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 27,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,116,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,107.20. The trade was a 53.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $233,958.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,012.74. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 59,354 shares of company stock worth $2,446,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 7,331.8% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.