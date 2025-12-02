Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.4050. 206,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,828,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVVD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. D Boral Capital cut shares of Invivyd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Invivyd Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $502.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Invivyd had a negative return on equity of 92.97% and a negative net margin of 119.63%.The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Invivyd

In related news, Director Kevin F. Mclaughlin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Invivyd during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invivyd by 238.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invivyd by 330.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37,811 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Featured Articles

