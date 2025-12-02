Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.2650. Approximately 706,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,193,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TMQ. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Trilogy Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Trilogy Metals Trading Down 0.1%

Insider Transactions at Trilogy Metals

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $749.18 million, a PE ratio of -89.10 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director James Gowans sold 100,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 234,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,345. This trade represents a 29.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 449,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $3,075,257.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,149,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,542,997.24. The trade was a 12.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,064,506 shares of company stock worth $7,275,194 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Birchbrook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals during the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals



Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

