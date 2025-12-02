Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Up 6.3% – Still a Buy?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $264.06 and last traded at $267.3160. Approximately 91,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,144,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Securities set a $275.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.60.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.10 and its 200-day moving average is $235.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,432,000 after buying an additional 86,509 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,011,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 780,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,161,000 after purchasing an additional 160,482 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 442,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,132,000 after purchasing an additional 194,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Centrus Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

