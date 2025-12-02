Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Trading 6% Higher – What’s Next?

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $189.16 and last traded at $190.3920. Approximately 372,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,546,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.63.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Northland Securities set a $186.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.81 and a 200 day moving average of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $199,661.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,031,963.40. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $494,318. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,935,000 after acquiring an additional 444,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,017,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,600,000 after purchasing an additional 336,757 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 79.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 11.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,473,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,134,000 after purchasing an additional 354,876 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

