ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.81. 3,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 100,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 1,205.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.
ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.
