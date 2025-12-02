ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.81. 3,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 100,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 1,205.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

