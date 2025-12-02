CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.6350. Approximately 40,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,253,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $29.25.

CVR Energy Trading Down 1.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.21.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1,030.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 48.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

