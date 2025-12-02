M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Insider Buys £99,987.50 in Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) insider Zaid Al-Qassab bought 79,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 per share, with a total value of £99,987.50.
M&C Saatchi Price Performance
LON:SAA traded down GBX 2 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 122.50. The company had a trading volume of 71,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,422. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.27. M&C Saatchi plc has a one year low of GBX 100.50 and a one year high of GBX 200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.20.
M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 34.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on SAA
About M&C Saatchi
We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than M&C Saatchi
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Here’s Who Wins If Trump’s 50-Year Mortgages Come to Market
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- NVIDIA’s $2B Power Play: Securing the Future of Chip Design
- About the Markup Calculator
- Insiders Swarm Vertical Aerospace Stock Ahead of Make-or-Break Reveal
Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.