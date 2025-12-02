M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Insider Buys £99,987.50 in Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) insider Zaid Al-Qassab bought 79,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 per share, with a total value of £99,987.50.

LON:SAA traded down GBX 2 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 122.50. The company had a trading volume of 71,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,422. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.27. M&C Saatchi plc has a one year low of GBX 100.50 and a one year high of GBX 200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.20.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

SAA has been the subject of several research reports. Panmure Gordon lowered their price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 200 to GBX 174 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Peel Hunt lowered M&C Saatchi to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 185 to GBX 115 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 220 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on M&C Saatchi from GBX 200 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.25.

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

