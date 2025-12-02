Jeff Davies Purchases 81 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Davies purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 245 per share, for a total transaction of £198.45.
Jeff Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 3rd, Jeff Davies acquired 82 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 241 per share, with a total value of £197.62.
- On Wednesday, October 1st, Jeff Davies purchased 83 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 per share, for a total transaction of £195.88.
Legal & General Group Price Performance
Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded up GBX 2.95 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 247.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,423,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,938,572. The company has a market capitalization of £13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 246.65. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 206.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 266.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
