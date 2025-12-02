Jeff Davies Purchases 81 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Davies purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 245 per share, for a total transaction of £198.45.

Jeff Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Monday, November 3rd, Jeff Davies acquired 82 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 241 per share, with a total value of £197.62.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Jeff Davies purchased 83 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 per share, for a total transaction of £195.88.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded up GBX 2.95 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 247.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,423,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,938,572. The company has a market capitalization of £13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 246.65. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 206.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 266.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LGEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Legal & General Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 to GBX 275 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 255 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 257.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGEN

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.