Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Insider Sells 226,385 Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 226,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 458, for a total transaction of £1,036,843.30.
Molten Ventures Price Performance
GROW traded down GBX 6.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 454.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,523. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 425.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.80. Molten Ventures Plc has a one year low of GBX 215.60 and a one year high of GBX 498.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 197.67. The stock has a market cap of £799.05 million, a PE ratio of -1,136.50 and a beta of 1.25.
Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 42 EPS for the quarter. Molten Ventures had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 369.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molten Ventures Plc will post 36.9209809 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Molten Ventures Company Profile
Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe’s highest-growth private technology companies.
Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI.
