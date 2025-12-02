HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

HASI stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. 406,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of ($37.39) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 56.17%.HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,474,000 after purchasing an additional 198,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,236,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 91,359 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,020,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 330,314 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,406,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,399,000 after acquiring an additional 86,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

