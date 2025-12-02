Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) versus Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) Critical Survey

Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX – Get Free Report) and Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payment Technologies and Ascent Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A Ascent Industries -2.51% -2.52% -1.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Global Payment Technologies and Ascent Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payment Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ascent Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Given Global Payment Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Payment Technologies is more favorable than Ascent Industries.

26.0% of Ascent Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Global Payment Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Ascent Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Payment Technologies and Ascent Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ascent Industries $171.41 million 0.81 -$13.60 million $0.12 123.96

Global Payment Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascent Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Global Payment Technologies has a beta of -15.78, meaning that its stock price is 1,678% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Industries has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Payment Technologies beats Ascent Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payment Technologies

Global Payment Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Global Payment Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Coin Bill Validator Inc. and changed its name to Global Payment Technologies Inc. in November 1994. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co. an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries. The company also produces defoamers, surfactants, and lubricating agents for end users, including companies that supply agrochemical paper, metal working, coatings, water treatment, paint, mining, oil and gas, and janitorial and other applications. In addition, it provides contract manufacturing services, as well as operates as a multi-purpose plant to process various difficult to handle materials, including flammable solvents, viscous liquids, and granular solids. The company was formerly known as Synalloy Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Industries Co. in August 2022. Ascent Industries Co. was founded in 1945 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

