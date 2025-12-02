Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) & Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Critical Comparison

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and Curbline Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 28.11% 3.52% 2.16% Curbline Properties 25.51% 2.19% 1.94%

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Curbline Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Agree Realty pays out 183.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Curbline Properties pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 7 9 0 2.56 Curbline Properties 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Agree Realty and Curbline Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Agree Realty presently has a consensus price target of $81.21, indicating a potential upside of 9.72%. Curbline Properties has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. Given Curbline Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than Agree Realty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Agree Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Agree Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Curbline Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curbline Properties has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agree Realty and Curbline Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $688.64 million 12.35 $189.20 million $1.71 43.28 Curbline Properties $120.88 million 20.63 $10.26 million $0.40 59.18

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Curbline Properties. Agree Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curbline Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Curbline Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

