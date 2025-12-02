Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brown & Brown (BRO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) in the last few weeks:

11/26/2025 – Brown & Brown had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Brown & Brown had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Brown & Brown is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $79.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Brown & Brown was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/3/2025 – Brown & Brown had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

11/3/2025 – Brown & Brown had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

10/30/2025 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $120.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Brown & Brown was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/8/2025 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.