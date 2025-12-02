Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $20.35. Inpex shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 1,134 shares traded.

Inpex Stock Down 1.9%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

