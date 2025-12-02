Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Keppel Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 347,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8,063% from the previous session’s volume of 4,262 shares.The stock last traded at $15.88 and had previously closed at $15.6250.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Keppel in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22.

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

