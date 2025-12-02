Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 181,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 92,661 shares.The stock last traded at $21.4632 and had previously closed at $21.6150.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKZOY. Zacks Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Akzo Nobel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel NV will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

