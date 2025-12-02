First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,888 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 20,658 shares.The stock last traded at $169.9960 and had previously closed at $166.17.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.23. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 168,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,826 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 565.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $5,235,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,078,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1,216.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.