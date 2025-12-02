SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 247,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 187,625 shares.The stock last traded at $29.80 and had previously closed at $29.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group cut SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

