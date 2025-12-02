Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading 7.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.80. Approximately 267,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,718,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.
NNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 168.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 28,748 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the first quarter worth about $479,000.
NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
