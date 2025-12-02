Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Up 8.7% – Time to Buy?

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $9.0150. Approximately 2,112,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 14,312,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.10 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 9.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,837,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

