Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 516,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 327,271 shares.The stock last traded at $3.09 and had previously closed at $3.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NJDCY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Nidec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nidec Trading Up 14.4%

The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nidec had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nidec Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

