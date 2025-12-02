Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Woolworths Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 3,967 shares.The stock last traded at $3.40 and had previously closed at $3.3265.
Woolworths Trading Up 2.4%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.
Woolworths Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 209.0%.
Woolworths Company Profile
Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.
