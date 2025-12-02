Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $8.88. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $8.7330, with a volume of 921,308 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $592.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $143,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 25.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $456,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

