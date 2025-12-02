XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.35, but opened at $20.40. XPeng shares last traded at $20.1880, with a volume of 2,196,399 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, CLSA upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.37.

The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.41. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 4.02%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.48 billion. Research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 651.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of XPeng by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

