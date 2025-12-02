Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.99, but opened at $40.00. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $41.7040, with a volume of 159,543 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRRK. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Scholar Rock from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 387,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.27 per share, for a total transaction of $14,438,919.78. Following the acquisition, the director owned 387,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,919.78. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $102,836.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 108,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,925.88. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $242,088 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

