First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $3.8501. First Pacific shares last traded at $3.8501, with a volume of 122 shares traded.

First Pacific Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

First Pacific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.0709 dividend. This represents a yield of 335.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

