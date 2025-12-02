Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ:CNCK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $6.13. Coincheck Group shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 568,400 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CNCK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Coincheck Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coincheck Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Coincheck Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coincheck Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Coincheck Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coincheck Group

Coincheck Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Coincheck Group

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coincheck Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coincheck Group by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coincheck Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Coincheck Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coincheck Group during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Coincheck Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coincheck Group NV. is a Dutch public limited liability company and a holding company of Coincheck, Inc which operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan. The company was founded on February 18, 2022 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coincheck Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coincheck Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.