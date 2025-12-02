SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.4850, but opened at $9.85. SEGRO shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 5,234 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SEGXF. Barclays lowered SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of SEGRO to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

