SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.4850, but opened at $9.85. SEGRO shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 5,234 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on SEGXF. Barclays lowered SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of SEGRO to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEGXF
SEGRO Trading Down 1.8%
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SEGRO
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA’s $2B Power Play: Securing the Future of Chip Design
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Insiders Swarm Vertical Aerospace Stock Ahead of Make-or-Break Reveal
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Symbotic Reanimates Market, Long-Term Targets Are Back In Focus
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.