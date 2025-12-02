Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Terumo Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $14.76. Terumo shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 49,447 shares changing hands.

Terumo Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Terumo had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

