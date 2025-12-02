Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.33, but opened at $38.80. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $38.8380, with a volume of 4,890 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISNPY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

Intesa Sanpaolo Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.9325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 445.0%. Intesa Sanpaolo’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.