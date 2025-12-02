Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,003 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,047% compared to the typical daily volume of 436 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 82,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $3,065,609.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,573.36. This represents a 57.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 50,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $1,962,546.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,278.02. The trade was a 65.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 622,713 shares of company stock valued at $23,616,219. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

Shares of KNSA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. 102,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,618. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32 and a beta of 0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.