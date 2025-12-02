KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.98, but opened at $89.93. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $89.81, with a volume of 25,818 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on KB shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

