Centessa Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,507 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 586% compared to the typical volume of 803 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 105,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,773.86. This trade represents a 15.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $174,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 197,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,231.60. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 179,964 shares of company stock worth $4,106,481 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,808,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,096,000 after buying an additional 5,808,080 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,954,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,973 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,429,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,052,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,298,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,340,000 after purchasing an additional 930,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CNTA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,448. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

