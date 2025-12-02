Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $154.02, but opened at $160.43. Belite Bio shares last traded at $152.06, with a volume of 221,359 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $194.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Belite Bio from $98.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Belite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Belite Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Belite Bio

Belite Bio Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.29 and a beta of -1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Belite Bio during the first quarter worth about $5,538,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Belite Bio by 11.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.