Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Asana Call Options (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,079 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the average daily volume of 5,221 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 63,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $911,318.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,076,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,845.34. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 28,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $397,128.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 862,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,221,185.73. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,427,928 shares of company stock valued at $36,497,981 over the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 825.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASAN traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,921. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Asana had a negative net margin of 27.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.88%. The business had revenue of $196.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

