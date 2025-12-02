Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,900 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 5,000 to GBX 4,900 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 5,700 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,200 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,170 to GBX 6,100 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,566.67.

Shares of RIO stock traded down GBX 26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 5,439. 16,384,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,079,415. The company has a market capitalization of £88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,024.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,662. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,197.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,735.40.

We operate in 35 countries where our 60,000 employees are working to find better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Our portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminium and a range of other minerals and materials needed for people, communities and nations to grow and prosper, and for the world to cut carbon emissions to net zero.

